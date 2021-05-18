Barry Morphew faces 2 new charges, including tampering with deceased body, in Suzanne Morphew case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Barry Morphew is facing two new charges in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who has been missing for more than a year.

Prosecutors have added tampering with a deceased human body, a class 3 felony, and possession of a dangerous weapon, a class 5 felony, to the list of charges Barry is already facing in the case, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Barry, 53, was arrested May 5 on the initial charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to the documents.

He was taken into custody without incident near his home in Poncha Springs, according to Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.

The new charges filed Tuesday means Barry is facing a total of five counts in connection with Suzanne’s disappearance. He is also facing charges of forgery in a separate case after he allegedly submitted a mail ballot in his wife's name in last year's election.

Tuesday’s filing lists eight public servants he is accused of trying to influence. The individuals include three agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation – Robin Burgess, Joseph Cahill, and Derek Graham – an FBI agent, Jonathan Grusing; a Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Lamine Mullenax; and the chief investigator with the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Alexander Walker. Two individuals whose positions are not known – Damon Brown and Kenneth Harris – were also listed in the court filing.

Suzanne Morphew, 49, has been missing since May 10, 2020 — Mother's Day — from the Maysville area in Chaffee County.

A neighbor had called 911 to report that she had gone for a bike ride and never returned that day, the sheriff's office said.

Several days later, investigators discovered an item that could have possibly belonged to Suzanne while searching the area west of County Road 225 and U.S. Highway 50 outside of Maysville. Authorities said the rest of the search on May 14 and following search on May 15, did not yield any other leads.

On May 17, a week after her disappearance, Barry Morphew posted a video on a Facebook page set up to share updates on the search for Suzanne, pleading for her safe return.

Evidence gathered over the past 12 months was presented to the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in early April. District Attorney Linda Stanley decided to move forward with charges despite not locating Suzanne's body.

Barry remains in the the Chaffee County Jail. Authorities do not expect any more arrests in the case.

