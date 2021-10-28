5 things you need to know - Thursday, October 28

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

Pueblo father outraged after video shows his daughter getting beat up by other students

A Pueblo father is disturbed after watching a video that shows his special needs daughter being beat up by several other middle school students. She appears to try and walk away, before being attacked from behind.

He says it could have been prevented after they reported. bullying around three weeks ago. School district 60 and Pueblo PD are investigating the fight.

UCCS staff, students coming together for community event after 'racially divisive stickers' found on campus

An incident on the campus of UCCS is under investigation after a handful of what are being called "racially divisive stickers" were placed around campus last week. Some reading "white guilt is child abuse," "they hate you for being white," and "law and order is white supremancy."

UCCS police are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department to investigate.

FDA panel unanimously votes to recommend Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 5

The CDC votes next week on whether to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11, and the Colorado state health department is preparing. They've placed pre-orders with the CDC of 171,000 doses of the vaccine for that age group. They're expected to arrive in the state by next Tuesday.

A housing unit opens in Pueblo to shelter homeless people with COVID-19

Homeless people in Pueblo now have a place to stay in case they get infected with Covid-19. The housing unit is on Castle Royal Road on the southwest side of the city. The short term plan is for the homes to be used as a quarantine location for homeless people with the virus. The long term plan is to provide these homes to people negatively impacted economically by the pandemic.

Chilly morning with a comfortable afternoon

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

With some cooler and potentially unsettled weather next week, enjoy these next few days of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. The warmest days are expected Friday and Saturday, with some areas in the Plains warming into the 70s. A strong cold front will drop highs by as much as 20-30 degrees by Halloween. Along with such a sharp drop in temperatures will come more gusty winds and the potential for some light rain and snow showers.

