Less windy Thursday, with similar high temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Most areas will become gradually less breezy after sunset tonight, except across the far east Plains. Some areas out towards the Kansas state line will have to potential for more strong gusts between 25-35 mph, with an uptick in wind speeds heading into Thursday morning. Other than those gusty winds, skies will be clear and overnight temperatures will be seasonably cold.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 58. Starting out chilly on Thursday, but with blue skies and sunshine, we'll end the day with some mild upper 50s.

PUEBLO: Low: 30; High: 63. A chilly start to our morning will turn mild, but breezy by the afternoon, with peak wind gusts to 35 mph.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 61. Sunny skies and some breezy northerly winds will keep our temperatures from warming up too much on Thursday as highs only climb into the lower 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 23; High: 50. Below freezing lows will only warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday in Teller County, with sunshine and blue skies in our forecast.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. Layer up as you leave your home on Thursday, but prepare to shed those layers by the afternoon as we're expecting a mild, but windy day.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Still windy across the eastern Plains on Thursday, with peak gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. A cold morning will give way to a mild and breezy afternoon over the southern I-25 corridor, with plenty of sunshine for our region.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. After some fresh snowfall earlier this week, we'll see sunny skies, strong breezes and chilly temperatures for our Thursday.

Extended Outlook:

With some cooler and potentially unsettled weather next week, enjoy these next few days of sunshine and warmer than average temperatures. The warmest days are expected Friday and Saturday, with some areas in the Plains warming into the 70s. A strong cold front will drop highs by as much as 20-30 degrees by Halloween. Along with such a sharp drop in temperatures will come more gusty winds and the potential for some light rain and snow showers. A much cooler forecast will follow early next week, with another chance for rain or snow showers by mid-week.

