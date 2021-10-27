UCCS staff, students coming together for community event after "racially divisive stickers" found on campus

COLORADO SPRINGS — An incident on the UCCS campus is under investigation after a handful of "racially divisive stickers" were found last week.

Some of the stickers read law and order is white supremacy, they hate you for being white, and white guilt is child abuse.

"They were on light poles, they were on newspaper stands, they were on buildings," said Chris Valentine, UCCS spokesperson.

Whoever placed the stickers around campus didn't have permission to do so, and the stickers were quickly removed.

"It did take a little bit of work, they were tough to get off. It took some chemicals and work," said Valentine.

The stickers were meant to target black, indigenous, and people of color as well as international campus members.

"Free speech is one of the things we welcome at the university, but this was not the way to do it," said Valentine.

He says one of the more appropriate ways would be events like "Community Speak Out." It's meant to be a safe space where staff, faculty, and students can share their voices.

The university has been encouraging the campus community to attend as a way to express their thoughts and concerns around the sticker incident.

"With this type of event, we try to foster a community that is able to speak openly with one another and speak openly to understand one another. Once we are able to understand one another then we are able to cultivate better spaces," said Whitley Hadley, Director of MOSIAC and LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

As the investigation continues, the university is highlighting campus resources available for students to express themselves in the appropriate way.

"Our Mosiac office is an amazing resource. It is a comfortable place for folks to come and share a variety of thoughts and ideas in a safe environment," said Valentine.

