5 things you need to know - Thursday, October 21

_____

Former day care owner Carla Faith to be sentenced today

Former Colorado Springs daycare owner Carla Faith and one of her employees are scheduled to be sentenced in court today.

Faith and Christina Swauger were found guilty by a jury on 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse back in august. Authorities found children behind a false wall in the basement of faith's play mountain place day care on Willamette avenue in late 20-19. The child abuse charges could mean three to twelve months in jail.

_____

FDA signs off on COVID boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

The FDA just signed off on Covid-19 booster shots for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Today, it's in the hands of the CDC. If they give the thumbs up shots could be in arms in a matter of days. For now, the approval is for people age 65 and older, those with compromised immune systems, and those who work in a high risk job.

_____

White House releases plan to distribute COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11

The White House unveiled its plans to roll out Covid-19 vaccines for young children with enough supply to vaccinate 28-million children ages five to 11. Right now the administration is waiting on the FDA authorization. Once it does more than 25,000 pediatric and primary care offices will have access to vaccines, along with pharmacies and community health centers.

_____

Revenue for roads or wallets on ballot measure 2A in Pueblo

Pueblo voters will soon have to decide whether or not they want their tax dollars to go towards a new road repair plan or back in their bank account. Ballot measure 2A takes excess money from sales taxes, and instead of returning it taxpayers, lets the city use it for different projects. The total amount of tax dollars comes out to over $500,000

_____

Pretty close to a perfect day across Colorado

The forecast is going to be about as close to perfect as we could ever ask for! High temperatures today should warm into the 60s and 70s across the plains with cooler air up in the mountains. We'll see lows tonight down around the 30s with a few areas like Pueblo near freezing. The coldest air tonight will be in the mountain valleys to our west.

_____

