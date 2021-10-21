Pretty close to a perfect day across Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The weather across southern Colorado will be about as perfect as you could ask for!

We'll see sunny and dry skies with very comfortable fall-like afternoon temperatures. Overnight, we'll see lows in the 30s with a few areas across the plains down around the freezing mark.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 37. Mostly sunny with light winds, dry skies, and amazing temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 70; Low: 31. Sunny and comfortable during the daytime with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 68; Low: 40. Sunny and really nice with dry skies and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 60; Low: 33. Mostly sunny and dry today with cool afternoon temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and cool with dry skies and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 60/70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm across the plains with dry skies and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and a little breezy at times with dry skies and nice temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and cool across the mountains with dry skies and fairly light winds.

Extended Outlook:

Tonight we'll see areas in the mountains and valleys get down to freezing, with a few areas like Pueblo in the plains also near that mark. We'll be warmer and a little breezy from Friday through Saturday with a cold front on Sunday morning.

We'll see mountain showers and snow Sunday but southern Colorado will stay dry. Next Tuesday is a much better chance for rain and snow in the mountains, but some rain could move into the I-25 corridor.

