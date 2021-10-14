5 things you need to know - Thursday, October 14

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, October 14.

_____

Postal worker shot, killed in Longmont neighborhood

Longmont police have arrested 26-year-old Devan Schreiner for first degree murder related to the death of a postal worker. She's the ex-girlfriend of the victim.

The Longmont Department of Public Safety says the crime appears to be an isolated incident, and an act of domestic violence. The investigattion is ongoing.

_____

Covid-19 booster shots available for those who qualify in Pueblo

Covid-19 booster shots are available across Pueblo for anyone who received their second dose of Pfizer's vaccine at least six months ago. They're approved for people 65 and older, anyone with underlying health conditions, or those at high risk of contracting Covid-19.

_____

Avondale residents have to travel nearly ten miles or more for basic necessities

The Loaf-n-Jug is the town's only gas station, convenience, and grocery store, but it's been closed for more than a month after a string of ATM robberies.

Community members in Avondale are now being forced to travel miles for basic necessities. The next closest gas station for people in Avondale is nearly ten miles away.

News5 Natalie Chuck will take a look at what solutions agencies in Pueblo are considering to help later today.

_____

Winter is coming, make sure your heaters are working properly

Professionals recommend you make sure your furnaces and heaters are working properly, before they're needed more in the near future.The first and most important check is making sure your air filter is clean. If it's not clean, or if it's old, it could overheat your furnace and completely shut off the unit. Air filters should be checked and changed every 30 days.

_____

Cold and cloudy with light rain and snow showers late today

The first snow of the season is going to be possible today across parts of Colorado! Cloudy and chilly weather will dominate the forecast today with highs in the 40s and 50s and breezy afternoon conditions. There won't be much accumulation of rain or snow, but there could still be some visibility issues in northern El Paso county. Snow totals will likely be highest over the Palmer divide with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches across northern El Paso county, and one or two spots near Black Forest could get near 3 inches. Teller county could see around an inch of snow. Road temperatures are going to be above freezing when the snow falls, so most of the pavement should be wet to slushy. We'll see a deep freeze tonight with lows falling into the low 30s and 20s for many areas as the clouds clear out.

_____

