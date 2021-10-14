Cold and cloudy with light rain and snow showers late today

Today’s Forecast:

We're in for a fun weather day with cloudy and cold conditions mixed with rain and snow!

Cloud cover will keep things chilly across the viewing area with highs in the 40s and 50s through the afternoon.

Rain and snow showers are likely in the afternoon and early evening. Snow will mainly stay at elevations of 7,000 feet and higher, but a few flakes could fall lower through El Paso and Custer Counties.

Overnight, dry skies are expected by midnight with lows dropping into the 20s by Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 48; Low: 27. Colorado Springs could see a mix of rain and snow this afternoon and early this evening with many elements making the forecast a challenge. We'll be above freezing today and this evening, so any snow that falls on the north and west sides of town wouldn't stick to the pavement. We could get enough storm energy for isolated thunderstorms today, some of which might be a little strong on the east and south sides of the county. Snow could fall as south as downtown this evening, but no accumulation is expected. Any snow accumulation would stay up north or west into the foothills. Overnight a hard freeze is expected across town.

PUEBLO: High: 55; Low: 30. Cloudy and cold today with breezy daytime conditions. We'll see scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder late today through the early evening, but no snow is expected. Freezing weather is expected tonight in town.

CANON CITY: High: 53; Low: 31. Cold and cloudy today with isolated showers possible through the afternoon. We aren't expecting much rain today, and any snow that falls will stay up in the mountains through Fremont County, or south in the Wet Mountains.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 42; Low: 19. Rain to snow showers are expected this afternoon and early tonight, but snow accumulations would be low and mostly in the grass. We could see a few slick roads off of the main highways this evening, but really only if snow totals get up to the 2 inch mark. Most of Teller County will stay somewhere closer to or under 1 inch of snow.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Rain to snow showers are expected in the afternoon and early evening with low accumulations expected. Warm pavement will stay wet to slushy in most areas of northern El Paso County tonight. Convective thunder snow is possible late today up around the Tri-Lakes and Black Forest area, and if that happens, we could get a band of heavy snow to form. Black Forest seems like it might see a bit more snow compared to Monument, and most of that accumulation will be in the grass.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Cloudy and chilly today with gusty afternoon winds and scattered rain showers through the late day and early evening. We shouldn't see any snow across the plains, but weak accumulation in the grass up near Limon is possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cold, windy, and cloudy today with isolated late day and early evening rain showers. Even if a few snowflakes drop down, we won't see any accumulation.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Snow showers will move across the mountains and valleys today with dry and cold skies tonight. We'll see snow over the Sangres and Wet mountains, but we won't see much accumulation outside of the mountains themselves. Maybe less than an inch in a few towns like San Isabel and Beulah.

Extended Outlook:

A deep freeze is expected tonight across many parts of the viewing area with lows at or below 28 degrees. Make sure and cover your plants and blow out your sprinklers tonight!

Friday will be sunny, chilly, and breezy with dry daytime conditions. We'll see gorgeous weekend weather with highs in the 60s and 70s.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter