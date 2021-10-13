Postal worker shot, killed in Longmont neighborhood

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont are investigating after a postal worker was shot and killed in front of neighborhood mailboxes Wednesday. The shooter remains at large.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive.

During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur said the suspect approached the postal worker, who was only identified as a male, and shot him several times before he escaped.

Police said the male suspect, who was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue mask, was seen fleeing the area south on Renaissance Drive.

The Longmont Police Department said they were unable to apprehend the suspect after an initial search with a police canine, but were following up on a number of leads.

He urged the public to contact law enforcement if they have any home video that could aid them in their investigation by calling them at (303) 651-8501.

The department cautioned residents in the area to expect a heavy police presence while they investigate.

Satur said more information about the investigation would be released later on Wednesday.