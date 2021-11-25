5 things you need to know - Thursday, November 25

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thanksgiving Thursday!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather today will be VERY cold in the morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s to start the day. The snow from Wednesday is gone, and we will stay dry all day today.

Sunshine and light winds will allow for temperatures to recover back into the 40s and 50s this afternoon, so be sure to dress for fall weather when you head out to Thanksgiving dinner.

6 injured after fire breaks out at Wind River Place Apartments

On Wednesday, News 5 learned about a fire at the Wind River Place Apartments on North 19th Street.

The call for the fire came in at around 4 p.m. When crews arrived smoke was reportedly seen coming from the third floor of the complex.

At least two people jumped from the building, and six people were taken to the hospital, one person is in critical condition and was transported to Denver for burns.

City Council approves ordinance regulating existing, future carports

Colorado Springs City Council voted 8-1 in favor of an ordinance regulating carports in neighborhoods.

Under the new ordinance, the city will restrict where a carport can be placed in a front yard. It must comply with all applicable provisions of the Pike Peak Regional Building Code. The front yard carport should not exceed five hundred square feet, or the maximum allowable parking and maneuvering area pursuant to the code. It has to be set back at least five feet from the near edge of the adjacent sidewalk, if any, and at least ten feet from the near edge of the curb or roadway.

The carport must also not have side panels or screens in the area between grade level and sixty inches above grade level. The front yard carport may have one enclosed side only if the enclosed side is a shared wall with a principal or accessory structure.

Police investigating death of 2 people near Carver Park

Police are investigating a possible homicide in the 3800 block of Hopeful Drive.

Colorado Springs Police Department Liuetenant Sokolik said "the resident had come home and located one of their roommates deceased. At this time we are very much in the early stages of the investigation, but I can inform you that we have two deceased parties, appears to be a male and female and both appear to have apparent gunshot wounds."

