Police rule death of 2 people on Hopeful drive a murder suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police ruled today that the death of two people at a home on the 3800 block of Hopeful drive was a murder suicide.

Police say the call for the incident came in at just after 8 A.M. after a roommate came home and found the two bodies.

Colorado Springs Police Department Lieutenant Sokolik said "the resident had come home and located one of their roommates deceased... I can inform you that we have two deceased parties, appears to be a male and female and both appear to have apparent gunshot wounds."

Detectives later learned that the man and the woman were a married couple and resided at the residence.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 35-year-old Laura Tong, her death was ruled as a homicide. The man was identified as 36-year-old Michael Tong of Colorado, his death was ruled a suicide.

Detectives say evidence they obtained during the investigation indicates that the homicide was an act of domestic violence.

Mrs. Tong's death is the 40th homicide investigation in the city of Colorado Springs in 2021. The CSPD investigated 36 homicides at this time last year.

