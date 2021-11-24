What to Watch: Thanksgiving week 2021

The holidays are here! Find out what to watch on KOAA-TV as your family prepares for a Thanksgiving feast and maybe dig out the decorations to prepare for the holidays to come.

You can also find News5 content on your favorite streaming device. Click here to learn how.

Thanksgiving Thursday:



4:30 a.m. - News5 Today

7 a.m. - Today Show

9 a.m. - 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12 p.m. - The National Dog Show

2 p.m. - Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Repeat)

5 p.m. - News5 at 5

5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

6 p.m. - Football All Night in America

6:30 p.m. - NFL: Buffalo Bills Vs. New Orleans Saints

9:30 p.m. - News 5 After the Game

10 p.m. - News5 at 10

10:35 p.m. - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:37 p.m. - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Friday:



4:30 a.m. - News5 Today

7 a.m. - Today Show

10 a.m. Today with Hoda & Jenna

11 a.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show

12 p.m. - News5 at Noon

12:30 p.m. - The List

1 p.m. - Days of Our Lives

2 p.m. - The Ellen DeGeneres Show

3 p.m. - Dr. Phil

4 p.m. - News5 at 4

5 p.m. - News5 at 5

5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

6 p.m. - News5 at 6

7 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas

7:30 p.m. - 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas

8 p.m. - Trolls Holiday in Harmony

8:30 p.m. - Saturday Night Live: Christmas Special

10 p.m. - News5 at 10

10:35 p.m. - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

11:37 p.m. - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Saturday:



7 a.m. - News5 Today Weekend

9 a.m. - Wild Child

9:30 a.m. - Roots Less Traveled

10 a.m. - One Team: The Power of Sports

10:30 a.m. - English Premier League Soccer

1 p.m. - U.S. Ski & Snowboarding

2:30 p.m. - Drone Racing League

4 p.m. - Good to Know

4:30 p.m. - News5 at 4:30

5 p.m. - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

5:30 p.m. - News5 at 5:30

6 p.m. - Storm of Suspicion

7 p.m. - The National Dog Show (Repeat)

9 p.m. - Saturday Night Live

10 p.m. - News5 at 10

10:35 p.m. - Saturday Night Live

Sunday:



7 a.m. - News5 Today Weekend

8 a.m. - Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist

9 a.m. - Meet the Press

10 a.m. - News 5 Special Edition: Shield 616

10:30 a.m. - U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding

12:00 p.m. - Monster Jam

1 p.m. - Figure Skating

4 p.m. - News5 at 4

4:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

5 p.m. - Football Night in America

6:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football

9:30 p.m. - News5 After the Game

10 p.m. - News5 at 10

10:35 p.m. - The Outdoors man with Buck McNeely

