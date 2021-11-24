What to Watch: Thanksgiving week 2021

The holidays are here! Find out what to watch on KOAA-TV as your family prepares for a Thanksgiving feast and maybe dig out the decorations to prepare for the holidays to come.
Thanksgiving Thursday:
- 4:30 a.m. - News5 Today
- 7 a.m. - Today Show
- 9 a.m. - 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- 12 p.m. - The National Dog Show
- 2 p.m. - Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Repeat)
- 5 p.m. - News5 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
- 6 p.m. - Football All Night in America
- 6:30 p.m. - NFL: Buffalo Bills Vs. New Orleans Saints
- 9:30 p.m. - News 5 After the Game
- 10 p.m. - News5 at 10
- 10:35 p.m. - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- 11:37 p.m. - Late Night with Seth Meyers
Friday:
- 4:30 a.m. - News5 Today
- 7 a.m. - Today Show
- 10 a.m. Today with Hoda & Jenna
- 11 a.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show
- 12 p.m. - News5 at Noon
- 12:30 p.m. - The List
- 1 p.m. - Days of Our Lives
- 2 p.m. - The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- 3 p.m. - Dr. Phil
- 4 p.m. - News5 at 4
- 5 p.m. - News5 at 5
- 5:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
- 6 p.m. - News5 at 6
- 7 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 7:30 p.m. - 5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas
- 8 p.m. - Trolls Holiday in Harmony
- 8:30 p.m. - Saturday Night Live: Christmas Special
- 10 p.m. - News5 at 10
- 10:35 p.m. - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- 11:37 p.m. - Late Night with Seth Meyers
Saturday:
- 7 a.m. - News5 Today Weekend
- 9 a.m. - Wild Child
- 9:30 a.m. - Roots Less Traveled
- 10 a.m. - One Team: The Power of Sports
- 10:30 a.m. - English Premier League Soccer
- 1 p.m. - U.S. Ski & Snowboarding
- 2:30 p.m. - Drone Racing League
- 4 p.m. - Good to Know
- 4:30 p.m. - News5 at 4:30
- 5 p.m. - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
- 5:30 p.m. - News5 at 5:30
- 6 p.m. - Storm of Suspicion
- 7 p.m. - The National Dog Show (Repeat)
- 9 p.m. - Saturday Night Live
- 10 p.m. - News5 at 10
- 10:35 p.m. - Saturday Night Live
Sunday:
- 7 a.m. - News5 Today Weekend
- 8 a.m. - Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
- 9 a.m. - Meet the Press
- 10 a.m. - News 5 Special Edition: Shield 616
- 10:30 a.m. - U.S. Skiing & Snowboarding
- 12:00 p.m. - Monster Jam
- 1 p.m. - Figure Skating
- 4 p.m. - News5 at 4
- 4:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
- 5 p.m. - Football Night in America
- 6:20 p.m. - Sunday Night Football
- 9:30 p.m. - News5 After the Game
- 10 p.m. - News5 at 10
- 10:35 p.m. - The Outdoors man with Buck McNeely
