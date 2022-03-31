5 things you need to know - Thursday, March 31

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, March 31.
Last day to get a vaccine at one of Colorado's mass vaccination sites
Today's the last day to get a vaccine at one of Colorado's mass Covid-19 vaccination sites, as state-run vaccination sites close down.
People can still receive a vaccine at the El Paso County health department, a pharmacy, or with their traditional health care provider.
North Cheyenne Cañon bridge replacement update
Bridge replacement work in North Cheyenne Canon park is underway, and there isn't much room for workers or traffic.
Engineers tell us the tight work space proved more challenging than anticipated, meaning their goal of opening in late May, could be pushed back.
For now roads are off-limits to cars, bicyclists, and people on foot.
Swisspod starts soil testing at PuebloPlex
Swisspod, the company planning to build and test a full scale Hyperloop prototype in Pueblo, started taking soil samples near the PuebloPlex, where the prototype track will be built.
Data from those tests will help engineers design the track.
CEO Denis Tudor says the company is planning an hour-long test on the small-scale track near the company's headquarters in Switzerland later this summer.
Here's where to find the cheapest gas across southern Colorado
In Colorado Springs the 4 cheapest gas stations are offering a regular gallon of gas for $3.79.
They're at:
- The Sinclair on North Academy
- The Loaf-N-Jug on south Santa Fe Avenue
- The Costco on Barnes Road
- And the Sam's Club on east Woodmen Road
In Pueblo the cheapest gallon is $3.84 at the Sam's Club on Eagle Ridge, followed by the M&M foods on 29th street at $3.87 a gallon, and at Conocos on Pueblo Boulevard and north Grand Avenue at $3.89.
Warm, calm and sunny weather today!
Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast
We finally get a nice weather day here in southern Colorado. We're going to have lots of sunshine, light winds, and warm temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s.
