5 things you need to know - Thursday, March 31

Last day to get a vaccine at one of Colorado's mass vaccination sites

Today's the last day to get a vaccine at one of Colorado's mass Covid-19 vaccination sites, as state-run vaccination sites close down.

People can still receive a vaccine at the El Paso County health department, a pharmacy, or with their traditional health care provider.

North Cheyenne Cañon bridge replacement update

Bridge replacement work in North Cheyenne Canon park is underway, and there isn't much room for workers or traffic.

Engineers tell us the tight work space proved more challenging than anticipated, meaning their goal of opening in late May, could be pushed back.

For now roads are off-limits to cars, bicyclists, and people on foot.

Swisspod starts soil testing at PuebloPlex

Swisspod, the company planning to build and test a full scale Hyperloop prototype in Pueblo, started taking soil samples near the PuebloPlex, where the prototype track will be built.

Data from those tests will help engineers design the track.

CEO Denis Tudor says the company is planning an hour-long test on the small-scale track near the company's headquarters in Switzerland later this summer.

Here's where to find the cheapest gas across southern Colorado

In Colorado Springs the 4 cheapest gas stations are offering a regular gallon of gas for $3.79.

They're at:

The Sinclair on North Academy

The Loaf-N-Jug on south Santa Fe Avenue

The Costco on Barnes Road

And the Sam's Club on east Woodmen Road

In Pueblo the cheapest gallon is $3.84 at the Sam's Club on Eagle Ridge, followed by the M&M foods on 29th street at $3.87 a gallon, and at Conocos on Pueblo Boulevard and north Grand Avenue at $3.89.

Warm, calm and sunny weather today!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We finally get a nice weather day here in southern Colorado. We're going to have lots of sunshine, light winds, and warm temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s.

