Warm, calm and sunny weather today!

Today’s Forecast:

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 59; Low: 34. Mostly sunny skies until 5 pm when clouds roll off the mountains. We'll be dry today with light winds and mild afternoon temperatures.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 33. Sunny through 6 pm today with cloudy skies through the overnight hours. We will be warm and dry in the afternoon with light winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 40. Sunny through 5 pm when clouds move in from the mountains out west. We'll be dry and warm with light winds through the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 28. Mostly sunny today until clouds move in by 4 pm. We'll be dry and chilly in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny until the end of the day when clouds move in from the mountains. We'll be dry and cool today in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and dry across the region today with clouds moving in by the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and breezy today with dry skies and mild temperatures in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Clouds move into western Colorado this morning and spread into our eastern mountains through the mid to late afternoon. We'll stay dry today locally but tonight rain and snow showers will move across the Continental Divide with a few isolated snow showers along the Sangre De Cristos and western Wet Mountains by early tomorrow morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong cold front will move across the plains and I-25 corridor late tonight through early Thursday morning. This front will bring strong north wind gusts in the 20 to 40 mph, but we will likely stay dry across most of the region.

Saturday looks amazing with sunny skies, light winds, and really warm afternoon temperatures.

Sunday we'll see a mix of rain and snow move off the mountains and through the plains with snow showers through Monday morning. There could be a little more rain and snow mixing across the region Monday afternoon but we should be dry overnight.

Tuesday will be warm and dry in the afternoon but an evening cold front could bring isolated showers and really strong winds that linger through Wednesday.

