5 things you need to know - Thursday, March 24

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, March 24.

Biden to address NATO as Zelenskyy urges alliance to provide more support

President Joe Biden is in Brussels today for an emergency NATO summit to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Most of the time will be spent discussing how to respond if Russian President Putin uses chemical or biological weapons.

President Biden is also expected to announce a new round of sanctions against Russian politicians.

State lawmakers to introduce bill to combat fentanyl deaths as communities around Colorado work to bring awareness to the dangerous drug

Today, state lawmakers are expected to introduce a bi-partisan bill to combat fentanyl deaths.

The bill includes:

Stiffer penalties for selling the drug

Millions of dollars for Narcan, Naloxone, test strips, and jail-based drug treatment...

A statewide overdose education campaign

However, the bill does not include harsher penalties for people who possess fentanyl.

Colorado reproductive rights bill passes Senate, heads to governor's desk

A bill that will affirm abortion rights in Colorado in the event that the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe vs. Wade is on its way to Governor Polis, who has said he will sign the bill into law.

The bill passed its third reading in the Senate on a party line vote of 20 to 15. Supporters of the bill say its necessary to protect reproductive rights, while critics want to know why a statutory change is needed.

Here's where to find the cheapest gas across southern Colorado

A quick look at gas prices this morning, and the slight drop continues.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.23, but slightly lower in Colorado at $3.97. In El Paso and Pueblo counties were saving about a nickel, with the average price for both sitting at $3.92.

Breezy and beautiful Thursday weather in southern Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Today will be warming up quickly with high temperatures reaching about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be clear and winds will be breezy, gusting 20-30 mph across the region.

Conditions will be very similar on Friday, just a degree or two cooler in the plains and a degree or two warmer in the mountains. The winds will be light on Friday. The weekend will be very warm, up to 20 degrees about average. High-temperature records may be broken over the weekend, especially likely on Sunday. The next cool-down and unsettled weather moves in Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a chance for rain in the plains and snow in the mountains.

