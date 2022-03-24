Breezy and beautiful Thursday weather in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be warming up quickly with high temperatures reaching about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be clear and winds will be breezy, gusting 20-30 mph across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. A clear sky with NNW winds at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 32. Sunny conditions with a NNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 39. A mostly sunny sky with NW winds at 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 29. Clear sky conditions today with NW wind at 15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Low 60s today with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Upper 60s to low 70s with sunshine and gusty winds up to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mid-60s today with sunshine and gusty winds up to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Mid-50s to low 60s in mountain valleys today with mostly clear sky conditions and breezy winds, gusting up to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Conditions will be very similar on Friday, just a degree or two cooler in the plains and a degree or two warmer in the mountains. The winds will be light on Friday. The weekend will be very warm, up to 20 degrees about average. High-temperature records may be broken over the weekend, especially likely on Sunday. The next cool-down and unsettled weather moves in Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a chance for rain in the plains and snow in the mountains.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

