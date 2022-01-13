5 things you need to know - Thursday, January 13

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, January 13.

Senate Democrats to launch debate on voting rights bills as Biden pushes for action

Today, President Biden will meet with Senate Democrats about a strategy to pass voting rights legislation, even if it means changing Senate rules.

The two pieces of legislation are the Freedom to Vote Act, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Currently, both would need support from at least ten Republican Senators if every Democrat votes for them.

White House says it will provide 10 million COVID-19 tests a month to schools across country

Schools across the country will soon get more COVID-19 tests, as the White House announced it's dedicating 10 million Covid-19 tests to grade schools. Half will be rapid tests, and the other half the more accurate PCR tests.

The goal is to ease the supply shortage and help schools stay open as Covid-19 cases rise. States can request the tests now, and they will be available by the end of the month.

Colorado Springs King Soopers workers respond to strikes in Denver

More than 8,000 King Soopers workers in the Denver area are on strike after their union rejected what the company called their "last, best, and final" contract offer. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 declined the offer.

Along with higher wages, workers want armed security, safety improvements, a faster path to full time jobs, better benefits, and a secure pension plan. Workers at King Soopers stores in Colorado Springs are not on strike, but they do have the authorization to strike, and could if an agreement isn't made in Denver.

New claims for unemployment up to 230,000 this week

Weekly unemployment numbers just came out this morning, and they show 230,000 people filed new claims last week. That's an increase since the week before.

The Federal Reserve is watching this report closely. It has warned inflation poses a major threat to the job market.

One more warm day today with strong winds and scattered snow showers tomorrow

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Forecast temperatures today will be close to 20 degrees above average today!

A strong high-pressure ridge with westerly jetstream flow should push highs into the 50s over the mountains and 60s through the plains.

We'll stay dry and mild tonight with a cold front after sunrise Friday morning. Strong winds, cold weather, and scattered snow showers are expected tomorrow.

