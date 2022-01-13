One more warm day today with strong winds and scattered snow showers tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

Forecast temperatures today will be close to 20 degrees above average today!

A strong high-pressure ridge with westerly jetstream flow should push highs into the 50s over the mountains and 60s through the plains.

We'll stay dry and mild tonight with a cold front after sunrise Friday morning. Strong winds, cold weather, and scattered snow showers are expected tomorrow.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 56; Low: 36. Sunny skies turn cloudy across Colorado Springs with light winds and dry skies. We'll be 15 degrees warmer than average this afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 63; Low: 30. Light winds and very warm today with increasing daytime cloud cover.

CANON CITY: High: 64; Low: 37. Warm with increasing daytime clouds, light winds, and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 56; Low: 29. A light breeze today with cloudy skies in the afternoon and mild daytime temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mild temperatures today with clouds skies in the afternoon and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Really warm for this time of year with increasing daytime clouds and light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Breezy and warm today with increasing clouds and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Cloudy skies through the afternoon with breezy conditions and dry daytime skies.

Extended Outlook:

A strong cold front will move through the plains Friday morning just after sunrise. We'll see strong winds with gusts in the 30 to 50 mph range along and east of I-25. Temperatures will likely hit their highs in the mid-morning across the plains with temperatures steady and falling through the afternoon.

Snow showers are expected Friday in parts of the region, but accumulation will be limited due to the strong northerly winds. We should see snow accumulation along northern El Paso County and the Palmer Divide, as well as the Wet Mountains down to the Raton Mesa and back west a bit into the La Veta Pass area. The biggest snow accumulations should be in the Wet Mountains and west of Walsenburg.

Saturday will start windy and cold but we should be calm through the afternoon. Warmer weather returns from Sunday through the middle of next week.

