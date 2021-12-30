5 things you need to know - Thursday, December 30

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, December 30.

Lakewood police identify hero officer who shot, killed gunman in Denver-Lakewood mass shooting

A Colorado police officer is being hailed a hero after taking down the gunman from Monday's mass shooting in Denver.

Lakewood Officer Ashley Ferris has been credited for her bravery after confronting the suspected gunman who killed five people. Officer Ferris was shot by the gunman in the abdomen, before returning fire and killing him.

She's remains in the hospital this morning, surrounded by family.

Driver strikes and kills man on Cimarron Street

Colorado Springs Police released information saying the person struck by a truck last night on the 1300 block of Cimarron Street was pronounced dead.

Police told News5 the person got out of their car to pick up a mattress that had fallen off their car and onto the roadway before being hit.

The driver that struck the man was intoxicated at the time, and she has been taken into custody.

Blodgett Peak Fire now at 75% containment

An infra-red flight is scheduled for this morning to check for hot spots on the Blodgett Peak fire in northwest Colorado Springs...

The fire remains under an acre in size, and is 75% contained. Colorado Springs fire crews continue to patrol the area to watch for any flare-ups.

The fire was caused by an illegal, abandoned camp fire.

Pikes Peak AdAmAn Club prepares for their 100th New Year's Eve Pikes Peak trek

The Pikes Peak AdAmAn club is preparing this morning to summit Pikes Peak for the 100th year this New Year's Eve.

The AdAmAn club has been a regional tradition since 1922, and the group of mountaineers will hike up today and tomorrow to ignite a fireworks display from the summit of Pikes Peak.

Mild and windy Thursday; snow still on the way

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Afternoon temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average in the plains. Winds will be gusty across the region. The mountains will still be chilly with clouds and high elevation snow.

Friday starts with sunshine and mild temperatures similar to today. Then on Friday evening, a strong blast of cold air moves in and brings snow showers with it. Snow will become widespread from the mountains to I-25 and the plains overnight Friday into the New Year. Snow tapers off Saturday afternoon.

