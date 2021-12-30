Mild and windy Thursday; snow still on the way

Today’s Forecast:

Afternoon temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average in the plains. Winds will be gusty across the region. The mountains will still be chilly with clouds and high elevation snow.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 49; Low: 27. Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph gusting to 45 mph today. The sky will be sunny.

PUEBLO: High: 54; Low: 26. Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph gusting to 40 mph today. Expect sunshine all day.

CANON CITY: High: 48; Low: 27. Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph and gusting near 50 mph periodically. The sky will be sunny.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 37; Low: 20. Winds will be sustained 25-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. The sky will be mostly sunny today.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy today with gusts up to 45 mph with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy with periodic gusts 30-40 mph. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Upper 40s for Walsenburg and low 50s for Trinidad with strong winds gusting up to 45-50 mph.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: teens/20s. Mid to upper 30s with strong winds gusting 40-50 mph and dry weather in mountain valleys. Snow will be falling on top of the Sangre De Cristos and mountains along the continental divide.

Extended Outlook:

Friday starts with sunshine and mild temperatures similar to today. Then on Friday evening, a strong blast of cold air moves in and brings snow showers with it. Snow will become widespread from the mountains to I-25 and the plains overnight Friday into the New Year. Snow tapers off Saturday afternoon.

