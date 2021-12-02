5 things you need to know - Thursday, December 2

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, December 2.

King Soopers announced reopening date for Boulder store

The King Soopers in Boulder where ten people were shot and killed earlier this year will reopen on January 20. The location has been redesigned after feedback from employees and community members.

The grocery store has been closed since march after a gunman opened fire, killing ten people, including a Boulder police officer.

2 men found dead after reports of shooting in southeast Colorado Springs

A 15 year old is facing charges in the deaths of two men who were found shot to death in a car in Colorado Springs.

It happened near Fountain and Jet Wing on November 2. The victims were previously identified by police as 54-year-old Leroy Law and 20-year-old Darius Cheatom.

The name of the suspect, not released because of his age. He's facing two counts of first degree murder.

Pilot dies in single-engine air tanker crash near wildfire burning in Colorado

The National Transit Safety Board released it's first finding in the investigation into an air tanker crash in Colorado.

They say the pilot who died Told firefighters on the ground he was dealing with turbulence before he made the decision to make another water drop on a wildfire that was burning near Estes Park.

He crashed shortly after that. An official cause has still not been released.

Have a used bike your not using? Why not donate it to a good cause

This holiday season we need your help to give kids across southern Colorado a bike to call their own. You can donate used bikes of any size, and they will be made good as new, and distributed to kids in our community.

To find a list of drop off locations click here.

Record heat expected today in Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Temperatures will be about 25 degrees above average today. Record highs will be broken across the state. Expect sunshine and light winds.

