Watch

Actions

Single-engine air tanker crash reported near Estes Park

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office confirmed it's investigating reports of a crash
items.[0].image.alt
Deputy Eric Schultz/Larimer County Sheriff
Larimer County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 7:37 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 22:42:37-05

ESTES PARK, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s investigating reports of a single-engine air tanker crash south of Estes Park.

Few details have been released, but the sheriff’s office said its office and other agencies are currently searching the area where the crash was reported.

No further details were immediately available.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm whether the single-engine air tanker was assisting in fighting the Kruger Rock Fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards