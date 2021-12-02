Record heat expected today in Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 25 degrees above average today. Record highs will be broken across the state. Expect sunshine and light winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 72; Low: 38. The current daily high-temperature record stands at 68 from 1926. Expect to be sunny with a light breeze.

PUEBLO: High: 74; Low: 35. The current daily high-temperature record stands at 72 from 2003. Sunny and feeling very warm on Thursday.

CANON CITY: High: 73; Low: 43. Unusually warm with sunshine and a breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 66; Low: 36. Breezy sunny, and quite mild on Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warming to the upper 60s on Thursday.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 20s/30s. Low to mid 70s on an unusually warm Thursday with sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and low 70s expected with a breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Upper 50s to mid 60s in mountain valleys with sunshine and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Conditions cool slightly into Friday and through the weekend, with 50s and 60s expected for highs. Conditions become cooler and back to seasonable 40s and 50s by next Tuesday with a slight chance of precipitation, favoring the mountains with snow.

