5 things you need to know - Thursday, December 16

Clean-up process for wind storm damage is underway in Southern Colorado

From trees uprooted, to fences blown away, to property destroyed, Wednesday's 70-107 mph wind gusts left their mark here in Southern Colorado.

With power lines down, thousands of people were left without any power after the wind gust storm settled. The cleanup process is now underway, but it will take some time to restore Southern Colorado.

Power outages reported across southern Colorado

Let's take a closer look at the thousands of people across Southern Colorado without power this morning. Outages are everywhere, but the largest ones are in central colorado springs.

Colorado Springs Utilities says those people will likely remain in the dark until later today.

School closures affect Pueblo and Colorado Springs

A number of schools are closed around Southern Colorado today. Here's a list of those schools.

Pueblo District 60

Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind

District 11 schools: Audubon Elementary, Steele Elementary, Taylor Elementary, North Middle, Tesla EOS, Monroe Elementary, Jackson Elementary, Buena Vista Elementary, and Howbert Elementary

First United Methodist Church and Red Cross offering shelter to those who need it.

Right now, First United Methodist Church in downtown Colorado Springs is offering shelter to anyone who doesn't have power and needs a place to stay. If you're in need, head to their location at 420 North Nevada Avenue.

Originally it was just set up as a warming station, but the red cross opened it up for overnight guests as well.

Breezy and sunny Thursday in Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Conditions will be much calmer today with wind gusts to 20 mph in the plains and 35 mph in the foothills and mountains. Temperatures will be slightly above average with sunshine.

