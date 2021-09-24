5 things you need to know on your Friday, September 24

Good morning southern Colorado, here's what you need to know on your Friday, September 24.

Judge rules stepmom accused of killing Gannon Stauch will stand trial

The stepmom accused of murdering 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, Letecia Stauch, will stand trial.

Investigators believe Gannon was killed inside of the Stauch home in Lorson Ranch and say last February, Letecia rented a van and drove his body to Florida.

The district attorney is expecting her to enter a "not guilty" plea during her next court appearance in November.

If she does, they have six months from that moment to start the trial.

Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie for activities following the death of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

A federal indictment says Laundrie is suspected of using a Capitol Bank debit card and pin number to two other accounts that don't belong to him.

According to the indictment, he used these accounts to charge more than $1,000.

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding Laundrie, he hasn't been seen since September 14.

Affidavit: CSU-Pueblo student fantasized about shooting students in courtyard, killing President Biden

New information on the CSU Pueblo student who was arrested after police found numerous weapons, ammo and and body armor from his car and on-campus apartment.

Some of his coworkers told police that Robert Killis made a statement in front of employees and students and reported he liked "killing people."

Killis apparently had been removed from the ROTC program because of anti-government views, so he wanted to use pipe bombs to create an explosion the courtyard where they hung out, in retailation.

Right now Killis is facing one count of unlawful possession of a weapon on a university campus.

Chile and Frijoles Festival week is here, Pueblo farmers are prepared

The 27th Annual Chile Festival is back and bigger than ever. After having to downsize things last year due to COVID-19, those planning the festival made sure to pack this weekend's activities with a lot of entertainment.

This festival was created to promote the rich agriculture of the community and highlight fresh produce, in the hopes that people would want to buy fresh farm products at the festival and all year round.

The festival this weekend will be sure to include live music, street vendors and, of course, the best chilies in the world.

Other festivals happening this weekend include Oktoberfest, the Harvest Festival and the Santa Fe Trail Bicentennial.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We have a weekend full of festivals across southern Colorado, and the weather won't be too bad for any of them!

A cold front overnight will keep things a little cooler Friday, but still generally above average across the region.

We'll see highs in the upper 70s in the Pikes Peak Region and mid 80s down by Pueblo and Canon City.

Oktoberfest in Colorado Springs kicks off Friday, as well as the Pueblo Chile Frijole Festival!

Canon City's Harvest Festival starts Saturday, and the weekend is looking generally hotter and dry.

Very dry air will allow temperatures to cool Friday and heat back to the 80s through the plains on Saturday.

The hottest day of the weekend will be Sunday with highs in the upper 80s in Colorado Springs and lower 90s in Pueblo.

A series of cold fronts next week will keep cooling temperatures from the 80s and 90s, to the 70s and 80s by mid week.

Rain chances are unorganized at this time, but we generally thing our two best chances will be Wednesday and Thursday of next week with the mountains seeing the best chance for rain and even some snow.

