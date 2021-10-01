5 things you need to know on your Friday, October 1

Good morning southern Colorado, here's what you need to know on your Friday, October 1.

Cloudy and cold conditions are spreading through Colorado Friday with rain moving in from the south.

We'll see spotty showers early in the morning ahead of the main wave of rain from late morning through the early afternoon.

Cloud cover will persist overnight with a few areas of showers, most of that being west over the central mountains.

We'll start with clouds and a few areas of fog Saturday, but sunshine and warmer air will return in the afternoon.

We'll see a chilly night Saturday night with a gorgeous Sunday full of sunshine and warmer air.

We'll keep warmer conditions through the start of next week with plenty of sunshine.

A cold front Wednesday morning will cool us slightly with rain chances in the mountains and across the Pikes Peak Region.

Biden signs measure to avoid government shutdown

House democrats will try again Friday to reach a deal within their own party to vote on a major infrastructure package.

Progressive democrats want infrastructure tied in with a $3.5 trillion social economic and climate package, but leading moderates are calling for a much smaller package, as low as $1.5 trillion.

Florence's Federal Prison employees take a stand against working conditions

Workers at the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence held a protest Thursday because they say they are worried violence will increase due to a lack of staff to protect themselves and the inmates.

They say they are being forced to work excessive overtime because of staff shortages.

The union vice president says supermax, which houses some of the nation's worst criminals, is about 130 correctional officers short right now.

"This increase is absolutely amazing:" Caregivers rejoice over $15 minimum wage

Some caregivers will see bigger paychecks starting next year. The state is allocating $260 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the increase to help retain and attract new workers, and another $20 million to finding a long-term solution to sustain it.

The Department of Health Care Policy and financing says the wage will be implemented January 1, but the rate increases for providers will begin in the next few weeks.

Oktoberfest kick off Friday in Pueblo West

Pueblo West's annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday at 4:00 p.m. and runs through Saturday.

News5 was there as crews were setting up. Event organizers tell us they have one major need right now, volunteers.

If you want to volunteer, you're asked to contact the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce.

Money raised from the event will go to different organizations like the local rotary club and the Pueblo West Women's League.

