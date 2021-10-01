Florence's Federal Prison employees take a stand against working conditions

PUEBLO — Employees at Florence's Federal Correction Complex are voicing their concerns over the staff shortage, saying they are noticing an "uptick" in violent behavior inside the facility to more they are overworked.

“We are the forgotten law enforcement," said John Holbrooks, a Correctional Counselor and Union Vice President for Supermax.

Holbrook says he believes the facility has roughly two Correctional Officers per 128 inmates.

"These are not guys that got in for tax evasion these are murders, rapists, stuff and when we have 2 to 128 and we aren’t as alert as we need to be, it’s a major safety issue.”

HAPPENING NOW: Employees at Florence’s Federal Correctional Complex protesting, saying the lack of staff is forcing them to work mandated overtime and taking a toll on their lives at home. Multiple members of the union saying “morale is low” among staff. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/dwFc9n9TCG — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) September 30, 2021

Holbrook says the facility is roughly 130 Correctional Officers short at the moment, and when a new one is hired, another typically quits.

"This is a problem that has started up in DC, and our regional office. Our HR department here does try to hire, however their hands are tied... If we had direct hire here to where they could hire them on the spot, and get boots on the ground, it would be a lot better."

As a result of having so few workers, protesters say they are required to work mandated overtime and if they do not, they are punished.

Holbrooks says several employees have missed doctor or Veteran Affairs appointments, which are difficult to reschedule.

"They don't take into account what we have going on in our home lives, it doesn't matter to them. Our morale is so bad."

Layth Azzez, a Correctional Officer and the Union Vice President for the U.S. Penitentiary, says he knows of employees needing to use sick days for a "mental health break".

"When I do get home late after a long shift, my kid are so excited talk to me and they want to try and tell me all about their day and the things that are exciting to them, and it's bed time when I get home," said Azzez.

Holbrooks also said the Union has spent $50,000.00 of their own money towards recruitment efforts to bring in new employees, like a social media manager.

News 5 reached out to the facility for comment, but has not received a response.