5 things you need to know - Monday, November 8

Vaccine mandate deadline for federal workers just two weeks away

Today, federal workers face an important deadline for President Biden's vaccine mandate. The president's executive order requires federal workers to be fully vaccinated by November 22, which is exactly two weeks away.

Federal employees will not be fired if they don't make the deadline. They will receive counseling and be given five days to start the vaccination process. After that, they could be suspended or fired.

Appeals court stays vaccine mandate on larger businesses

A federal appeals court issued an injunction blocking the government from enforcing President Biden's Covid-19 vaccine mandate for businesses.

The fifth court of appeals issued the stay on Saturday saying there are "Grave statutory and constitutional issues" with the mandate. The government has until the end of the day to file a reply.

1 dead, 1 hurt after apartment fire in Colorado Springs

One person is dead after a fire broke out at Enfield Apartments in Colorado Springs. By the time firefighters got there, they said many of the residents had already evacuated. When they went inside, they found someone in the hallway who was eventually taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

They found another person dead on scene. No other injuries were reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

CSPD searching for homicide suspect

Colorado Springs police officers are trying to find the gunman who killed a woman and injured a man Saturday night. The shooting happened along galley road around 5:20 PM.

The victims were in a car when the shooter fired at them from a motorcycle. Officers were in the area and heard the shots, and found the victim's car crashed into a utility pole.

Surveillance video revealed the suspect was wearing all-black clothing, black helmet, and riding a yellow, white, and black dirt-bike.

Windy and cooler today with more fall-like weather through Friday

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A cold front will bring fall weather back to Colorado today!

Winds out of the north and east through the morning and afternoon will push colder air through the plains. We'll see highs in the 60s across the plains with 50s over the mountains.

