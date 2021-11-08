Windy and cooler today with more fall-like weather through Friday

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front will bring fall weather back to Colorado today!

Winds out of the north and east through the morning and afternoon will push colder air through the plains. We'll see highs in the 60s across the plains with 50s over the mountains.

Mid to high-level clouds will increase today, so we'll see a chilly and darker end to the day with sunset now at 4:51 pm.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 62; Low: 33. Increasing clouds today with breezy and chilly daytime conditions behind a cold front this morning.

PUEBLO: High: 65; Low: 32. Breezy and cooler today with mild high temperatures and increasing clouds.

CANON CITY: High: 66; Low: 38. Increasing clouds with cooler and breezy daytime conditions. The winds will be gustier east of town out on Highway 50.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 56; Low: 34. Mostly cloudy through the afternoon with chilly and breezy daytime conditions. We'll stay dry today and tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon with gusty and cold northerly winds.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Dry and windy today with north winds shifting east in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler compared to the weekend.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Warm and windy today with the cold front taking longer to reach Walsenburg and Trinidad. We'll see elevated fire conditions in the region today with dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Breezy and chilly across the mountains today with cloudy but dry skies through the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday is going to start sunny and cold with more clouds and chilly air through the afternoon. We look dry across the I-25 corridor and plains from Tuesday through the weekend, but the mountains will see snow.

Rain and snow will mix over the mountains Tuesday through Friday morning. Monitor the forecast and check CDOT before you head west of I-70 this week in case travel conditions deteriorate.

