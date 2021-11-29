5 things you need to know - Monday, November 29

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, November 29.

60 day mask requirement at Canon City Schools reversed

Students in Canon City will no longer be required to wear a mask when they go to school. But they are still welcome to if they like. The Fremont County Board of Health decided against a consent order between them, the health department, and the school district.

The order would have required masks in schools for 60 days. The board says they ultimately want to leave protocols in the hands of the school district.

US suspending travel to South Africa, other African nations over fear of omicron strain of COVID-19

Today a travel ban to the U.S. from South Africa and seven other African countries takes effect because of the new coronavirus variant. President Biden will provide an update to the U.S. response to the new variant sometime today.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it will take about two weeks to learn more information about the transmissibility and seriousness of the new variant.

Colorado Springs City Forestry iconducts a tree pruning and removal project

City Forestry is currently in the middle of a tree pruning and removal project along Platte avenue between Union boulevard and Franklin street. Some lanes will be closed, so drivers can expect traffic delays. The project is set to last through early spring 2022.

55 dead and declining trees are being removed and 46 are being pruned to mitigate hazards and improve public safety on the busy street.

Cyber Monday has arrived, be careful while scouring the web for good deals

It's Cyber Monday today, and 62 million Americans are expected to take part in the deals on offer. The day is also one of the biggest for cyber scams, so make sure to be careful while shopping online today.

Record heat likely today in Colorado Springs, possibly Pueblo

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Get your shorts and tee shirts out of the closet today, things are going to be WARM outside!

Record heat is likely across southern Colorado with both Colorado Springs and Pueblo likely to either tie or break the current record for today.

