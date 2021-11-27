60 day mask requirement at Canon City Schools reversed

FREMONT COUNTY — Students in the Canon City School District will no longer be required to wear masks on Monday when they return from the Thanksgiving holiday, which reverses an earlier announcement.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Fremont County Health Department, School District Re. 1, and the Board of Health agreed to a "consent order" requiring students in Cañon City schools to wear masks for 60 days.

The Fremont County Board of Health decided against the consent order. The board said that they ultimately wanted to leave protocols in the hands of the school district.

The Fremont County Health Department and the school district and the board of health have come to a consent order for students to wear masks for sixty days.

The consent order was originally put in place due to rising COVID-19 cases in Fremont County.

Kayla Marler, the Public Health Director for Fremont County, noted one of her biggest concerns is the possibility of students coming back from holiday breaks and spreading the virus in schools with already-high transmission rates.

According to data from the health department, Fremont County has seen 275 cases of COVID-19 in the last seven days.

