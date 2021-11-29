Record heat likely today in Colorado Springs, possibly Pueblo

Today’s Forecast:

Get your shorts and tee shirts out of the closet today, things are going to be WARM outside!

Record heat is likely across southern Colorado with both Colorado Springs and Pueblo likely to either tie or break the current record for today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 72; Low: 38. Sunny with light winds, dry skies, and record heat through the afternoon. The current heat record for today is 71 degrees set back in 1973.

PUEBLO: High: 74; Low: 31. Well above average heat today with sunny skies and light winds. The current heat record for today is 74 degrees set back in 2003.

CANON CITY: High: 72; Low: 41. Very warm today with light winds, dry skies, and sunny conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 58; Low: 33. Sunny with light winds and very warm temperatures for this time of year.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and dry today with light winds and above-average temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Very warm through the plains today with light winds, sunny skies, and dry conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and very warm today with dry skies and a light daytime breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny with light winds and warm daytime temperatures.

Extended Outlook:

A cool front will move across the plains early Tuesday morning with breezy and cooler conditions to follow through the afternoon. We'll see highs in the mid to lower 60s from Colorado Springs to Pueblo on Tuesday.

Warmer air will follow through the middle of this week with record heat likely again on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s from Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Thursday.

We stay dry through the extended forecast with no rain or snow through this coming weekend.

