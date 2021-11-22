5 things you need to know - Monday, November 22

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, November 22.

_____

2 dead, 1 injured in Saturday night shooting near skate park at Memorial Park

Two people are dead, one a minor, and another minor is in critical condition this morning after a shooting incident took place at memorial park Saturday night.

No arrests have been made, and the names and ages of the victim's have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

_____

Teen arrested after 3 students injured in shooting in Hinkley High School parking lot

Two 16 year old's were arrested over the weekend in connection with a shooting in Aurora on Friday. Three people in total have been arrested related to the incident, and they are being charged with attempted 1st degree murder.

The three victims in the shooting have non life threatening injuries. Early last week, six Aurora Central High School students were shot at a nearby park. The police department is investigating whether the two shootings are related.

_____

Inflation continues to strain economy as US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year

Right now, the cost of living is up in the U.S. Food is one of the major contributors to the rise. According to the Department of Labor and Statistics, the average food price over the last year has jumped nearly 5.5%.

The items contributing most to the jump are meat, poultry, and eggs. Later today on News5 at 5, Bill Folsom takes a closer look at the rising prices of some common grocery items.

_____

DIA's Pikes Peak lot to open 24/7 for holiday season, East Economy lot closing

Denver International Airport has opened the Pikes Peak shuttle lot with unlimited hours ahead of thanksgiving. The airport is preparing for its busiest days to continue from now through the end of the month.

There are also three security checkpoints available. You can see wait times at each checkpoint on the airport's website. DIA expects more than two million passengers over the thanksgiving holiday.

_____

Warmer and breezy with high fire danger Tuesday

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather looks awesome today with high pressure bringing warmer than average afternoon temperatures and dry skies.

We'll see light winds through the afternoon with a bit more of a breeze up into the mountains.

_____

