Shooting reported near skate park at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The skate park at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs is closed as officers and detectives investigate a reported shooting with multiple victims.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday a report came in about the shooting near the skate park along Pikes Peak Ave. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene to assist with multiple victims but soon left the area, along with fire department units. The location is just three blocks from UCHealth Memorial Hospital.

There is no further information on potential victims or what happened at this point.

Please avoid the area as Colorado Springs Police officers are posted across the area to restrict access. No one is being allowed anywhere near the skate park at this time.

According to Colorado Springs Police Department on Twitter, "our officers responded to the northeast corner of Memorial Park in response to a reported shooting. Given the preliminary information received, the Homicide/Assault Unit is responding to conduct the investigation. The investigation is in the preliminary stages."

This is a developing story. News5 has on scene working to gather more information.