Warmer and breezy with high fire danger Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

The weather looks awesome today with high pressure bringing warmer than average afternoon temperatures and dry skies.

We'll see light winds through the afternoon with a bit more of a breeze up into the mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 62; Low: 30. Sunny and really nice today with light winds, comfortable temperatures, and dry skies.

PUEBLO: High: 64; Low: 20. Warm and sunny today with dry skies and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 66; Low: 26. Light winds and sunny skies with comfortable daytime temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 31. Mostly sunny and cool today with dry skies and light winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and mild today with light winds and dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Warm and sunny with very nice daytime temperatures and dry afternoon conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy and dry today with sunny skies and comfortable afternoon temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunny and breezy across the mountains today with dry skies and cool afternoon conditions.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday, we're going to see weather alert conditions across southern Colorado with high danger and widespread Red Flag Warnings. The winds will be strong and the humidity will be low through the afternoon.

Snow will start to fall Tuesday evening and continue through Wednesday morning over the western slope and Continental Divide. We'll see a chance for snow showers here in southern Colorado, mainly along and west of I-25, Wednesday from lunchtime through the evening. Windy and cold conditions will be widespread even if the snow is not.

Thursday will start very cold and stay chilly but dry through the afternoon. Warmer and dry conditions are expected over the weekend.

