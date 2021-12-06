5 things you need to know - Monday, December 6

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, December 6.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

All classes at Vista Ridge High School canceled for today

Today, all classes at Vista Ridge High School in District 49 in Colorado Springs are canceled.

Investigators are working to get a handle on a recent pattern of escalating assaultive behavior on the school's campus. That, combined with additional reports needing more time to investigate, is why all school activities are canceled today.

_____

Winds improve, but evacuations remain in place at Miner's Candle Fire near Idaho Springs

A wildfire that sparked west of Denver yesterday is now 50% contained. At last check, the Miner's Candle Fire burned an estimated 20 acres near Idaho Springs. Two buildings were destroyed and some homes near the fire remain evacuated this morning.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

_____

TSA extending mask requirement through March 18, plus new travel rules

As Covid-19 cases rise, new rules are now in effect for anyone traveling into the U.S. Everyone must test negative for the virus within 'a day' of their travel, unless they can prove they've recovered from Covid-19 within the last 90 days.

Plus, all foreign nationals must be fully vaccinated. The Biden administration is also extending a mask mandate in airports and on trains and buses.

_____

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

The U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 each day. That's the most since early October.

The new omicron variant is contributing to the rise, and the CDC says it's in at least 16 states so far. Dr. Anthony Fauci says despite rising cases, omicron so far seems less severe than the delta variant.

_____

MUCH colder today with breezy and dry daytime conditions across the plains

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Brrrrrrrr! After a weekend that felt a little closer to Summer, Winter is BACK!

Temperatures will max out in the 30s and a few low 40s today through the plains with cloudy skies and breezy daytime conditions.

We'll stay dry across southern Colorado today but tonight and Tuesday, snow will fall over the central and western mountains. There will be slick drives west of Georgetown on I-70 tonight and Tuesday.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter