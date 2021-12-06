MUCH colder today with breezy and dry daytime conditions across the plains

Today’s Forecast:

Brrrrrrrr! After a weekend that felt a little closer to Summer, Winter is BACK!

Temperatures will max out in the 30s and a few low 40s today through the plains with cloudy skies and breezy daytime conditions.

We'll stay dry across southern Colorado today but tonight and Tuesday, snow will fall over the central and western mountains. There will be slick drives west of Georgetown on I-70 tonight and Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 35; Low: 24. Mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy today with dry skies through the afternoon and evening.

PUEBLO: High: 39; Low: 22. Mostly cloudy, cold, and dry today with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 40; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy and chilly today with breezy winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 46; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy and cold today with dry skies and breezy conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold today with dry skies.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Partly sunny and cold today with breezy conditions and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and cold today with mostly cloudy and dry daytime conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Cloudy and cold across the mountains today with dry skies through the afternoon. Snow will move into the western and central mountains overnight through Tuesday with some light accumulation over the Sangre De Cristo summits through Tuesday.

Extended Outlook:

Tuesday will be cloudy in the morning with sunshine and warmer temperatures in the afternoon. We'll still see snow out west over the mountains Tuesday morning, but dry skies are expcted overnight.

Breezy and warmer conditions through mid-week will elevate fire danger across the plains, especially Thursday afternoon.

Snow across the eastern mountains and I-25 corridor is possible Friday and early Saturday morning. Most of the snow Friday and Saturday will fall over the central mountains, but light accumulation is possible along I-25 mainly at elevations over 6,000 feet.

