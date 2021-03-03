5 Things You Need To Know - March 3, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday morning.

"Summer will be very close to normal:" Gov. Polis confident Colorado is turning corner on pandemic

Colorado appears to be turning a crucial corner in the year-long fight against COVID-19. With infection rates dropping and vaccine distribution increasing, Gov. Polis said Tuesday Colorado may be close to normal by summer.

“I’m confident that summer will be very close to normal,” Polis said. He said the state is forecasted to receive over 400,000 combined doses of the vaccine by early to mid-April, with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines making up the bulk of the state’s allocation. The state is expected to receive over 100,000 doses of the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine by April 11.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting that left 2 dead, 1 injured

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and one person injured Tuesday evening near Falcon. The sheriff's office responded to the 5700 block of North Curtis Road around 6:15 p.m. with its Major Crimes Unit investigating this shooting as a domestic violence incident.

Authorities are calling this a "homicide/suicide" incident as a result of initial investigation efforts. The person who was injured was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Another beautiful day before rain and snow return Thursday

Sunny and beautiful today with a slightly breezy afternoon. We'll stay dry today and tonight with winter weather moving back in tomorrow.

"If You Give a Child a Book..." Campaign visits Bradford Elementary

As part of the E.W. Scripps Company, News5 has partnered with Scholastic Books to bring the children of Bradford Elementary new books.

"If You Give a Child a Book..." Campaign is funded through Scripps Howard Foundation that donates books to select Title 1 Schools -- schools with a majority of students on free or reduced lunches. The goal is to provide books to kids in most need. This year, the foundation raised $12,000, which is enough money to give 646 students across the region 5 books each.

This year, Pueblo school Bradford Elementary will be receiving their books on today!

Experts testify Tuesday on various evidence found in Schelling's car

The Donthe Lucas murder trial in the disappearance of 21-year-old Kelsie Schelling continued Tuesday, bringing to the stand a soil science expert who analyzed samples taken from her vehicle and other experts who testified on evidence found in her car.

