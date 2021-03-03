Another beautiful day before rain and snow return Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

Sunny and beautiful today with a slightly breezy afternoon. We'll stay dry today and tonight with winter weather moving back in tomorrow.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 63; Low: 30. Sunny, warm, and breezy.

PUEBLO: High: 69; Low: 28. Sunny and beautiful with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 64; Low: 33. Sunny and a little breezy with warm temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 54; Low: 24. Sunny and breezy with crisp daytime temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and mild with nice temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Sunny and beautiful today with light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Sunny and breezy with mild temperatures.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and windy at times, especially west of the Sangre De Cristos.

Extended Outlook:

KOAA Weather Snow accumulation 3/4/2021

Rain and snow move into Colorado Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. We'll see showers and even a few thunderstorms along the eastern plains near the Kansas border, with snow sticking to the northern Pikes Peak Region and Front Range at and above 7,000 feet Thursday evening.

Friday looks dry and warmer with highs back in the 50s and the weekend will be even warmer!

