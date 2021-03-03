El Paso County Sheriff's Office releases names of victim, suspect in shooting near Falcon

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the names of two people who died in a shooting that also injured another person near Falcon last Tuesday.

The sheriff's office responded to the 5700 block of North Curtis Road around 6:15 p.m. with its Major Crimes Unit investigating this shooting as a domestic violence incident.

Authorities are calling this a "homicide/suicide" incident as a result of initial investigation efforts. The person who was injured was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The sheriff's office said the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Sarah Larocca and the suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Brian Losee.

If you have any information on this incident or any information you feel may be important to this case, the sheriff's office is asking you to contact its Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 as the investigation remains active.



