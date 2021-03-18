5 Things You Need To Know - March 18, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday morning.

Broadmoor World Arena now a site for COVID-19 vaccinations

Gov. Jared Polis visited the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena Wednesday, the first of six new state community vaccination sites part of his "vaccines for all" effort.

Health officials had 2,000 doses to administer at Wednesday's clinic with the goal to ramp up to 6,000 doses in the next four to six weeks. The clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but those eligible and seeking a vaccine will have to register with Centura Health ahead of time.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office identifies woman's body found near Old Pueblo Road

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman's body found near Old Pueblo Road on Monday and is now investigating her death as a homicide. The woman has been identified by the sheriff's office as 33-year-old Alison Cantrell.

According to the sheriff's office, current investigative efforts show Cantrell was last seen in public on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 5:52 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located on 21st Street in Colorado Springs. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who had contact with Cantrell after she was seen at the gas station to call the Investigations Tip Line at (719)520-6666.

Warmer and sunny today!

Our forecast is going to look great today, and it only gets better tomorrow! Sunny skies and light winds should yield a nice afternoon across the plains today with dry skies throughout the whole region. We'll see clouds move in tonight and hold temperatures in the 20s through early Friday morning.

IRS delays deadline to file 2020 taxes to May 17, 2021

The IRS will delay the deadline to file 2020 taxes to May 17, 2021. Wednesday afternoon, the Internal Revenue Service officially announced the April 15 tax-filing deadline has been delayed to May 17. They said more information and guidance will be shared in the coming days.

The IRS was already running behind this year. Earlier this year they announced they wouldn’t begin accepting and processing 2020 tax returns until Feb. 12. This is more than two weeks later than last year.

Fraudsters are looking for those vaccine card selfies to fuel their schemes

As vaccinations start to become accessible to more people in our communities it's going to be tempting to post that selfie on social media with your vaccine card, after getting the shot. Fraud experts say the crooks are hoping you will. It's why you should think twice about that post.

People are eager to share good news on social media, but personal information on that vaccine card can help scammers who are actively building a file on you.

