Registration open for drive-up vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Gov. Jared Polis visited the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena Wednesday, the first of six new state community vaccination sites part of his "vaccines for all" effort.

Health officials had 2,000 doses to administer at Wednesday's clinic with the goal to ramp up to 6,000 doses in the next four to six weeks.

"We need this additional ability to get them into arms here. We have the vaccines. We're happy to give them to pharmacies and other providers in El Paso County more, but they're not currently willing to take more," Polis said. "They're maxed out. So this is the facility that can do it, up to 6,000 a day. Currently, we're doing 2,000 a day. We expect to get close to the full 6,000 over the next few weeks."

Centura Health, working in conjunction with the state and counties, will launch drive-up vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Commerce City over the next week.

The clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but those eligible and seeking a vaccine will have to register with Centura Health ahead of time.

The mass vaccine clinics at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo and Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City will launch on Monday, March 22.

Vaccines will be provided to those that are eligible under the guidelines set forth by the state.

Individuals who are eligible to receive the vaccine can register now at www.centura.org/vaccine or by calling 720-263-5737.

