Warmer and sunny today!

Today’s Forecast:

Our forecast is going to look great today, and it only gets better tomorrow! Sunny skies and light winds should yield a nice afternoon across the plains today with dry skies throughout the whole region. We'll see clouds move in tonight and hold temperatures in the 20s through early Friday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 51; Low: 27. Sunny with light winds and crisp afternoon temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 28. Sunny and nice today with comfortable daytime temperatures and light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 54; Low: 31. Sunny and nice with a light breeze and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 45; Low: 25. Mostly sunny and a bit breezy with chilly daytime temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Sunny with light winds and chilly afternoon temperatures.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunny and calm with warm daytime temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and warm with sunny and dry skies.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Breezy and dry over the mountains with sunshine and snowmelt.

Extended Outlook:

We'll keep warming up through Saturday, but cooler weather and snow move back in Sunday. Sunday night through Monday we could see accumulating snow, and that would mean a slick and slushy commute Monday morning. There are more rain to snow chances through the middle of next week.

