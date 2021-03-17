5 Things You Need To Know - March 17, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Wednesday morning.

Colorado in COVID-19 plateau, but vaccines showing 'clear benefit' in recent weeks

Colorado health officials on Tuesday said the state has reached a plateau in COVID-19 cases, seeing benefits from the COVID-19 vaccine but not any recent downswings in data.

The key vaccine benefit, so far, has been in the decline in cases among the state's 70-and-older population, a group that is now 77% vaccinated, according to data presented at a news conference Tuesday. Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, said the data shows a "clear benefit" from the vaccine, so far.

Early morning blizzard conditions in far SE Colorado, dry and windy afternoon

Blizzard conditions will remain in effect across far southeast Colorado in Las Animas and Baca counties until lunchtime today. Even after the snow stops, 40 to 60 mph gusts could create ground blizzard conditions and keep roadways snow-packed and icy.

Most of southern Colorado will be dry today with cloudy skies in the morning and sunshine trying to return in the late afternoon. We'll stay windy along and east of I-25 today with calm conditions overnight.

Drive-up vaccine clinic taking place today at the Broadmoor World Arena

Centura Health, working in conjunction with the state and counties, will launch drive-up vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Commerce City over the next week.

Centura said the first vaccine event will take place on Wednesday, March 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and will offer 2,000 Moderna vaccine appointments. Vaccines will be provided to those that are eligible under the guidelines set forth by the state.

Banks starting to release stimulus funds

Wondering where your federal stimulus check is? At multiple banks, the first batch of economic impact payments are set to hit bank accounts on Wednesday. For many Americans, the checks will be for $1,400 per person. The banks stressed that these checks are the first ones being sent by the federal government, and not everyone will see their payment on Wednesday. The IRS began releasing the first batch of stimulus checks last Friday.

Atlanta massage parlor shootings: Cops say it's 'extremely likely' same suspect responsible

The Atlanta Police Department said Tuesday night that it is “extremely likely” that the same suspect is responsible for shootings at three separate massage parlors in the metro area.

Eight people — including six Asian women — were killed in the shootings that took place within about three hours of each other on Tuesday evening. While police have not yet confirmed a motive in the shootings, the shooting deaths of six Asian women come amid a growing number of hate crime incidents among people of Asian descent.

