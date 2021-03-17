Early morning blizzard conditions in far SE Colorado -- dry and windy afternoon

Today’s Forecast:

Blizzard conditions will remain in effect across far southeast Colorado in Las Animas and Baca counties until lunchtime today. Even after the snow stops, 40 to 60 mph gusts could create ground blizzard conditions and keep roadways snow-packed and icy.

Most of southern Colorado will be dry today with cloudy skies in the morning and sunshine trying to return in the late afternoon. We'll stay windy along and east of I-25 today with calm conditions overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 40; Low: 22. Chilly, windy, and dry for St. Patrick's day with 30 to 40 mph gusts through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 46; Low: 22. Chilly and windy today with dry skies and 30 to 40 mph gusts through the afternoon.

CANON CITY: High: 42; Low: 26. Breezy and chilly today with dry skies and afternoon sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 29; Low: 17. A bit gusty today and chilly with afternoon sunshine and dry skies.

TRI-LAKES: High: 20s; Low: 10s. Cold and windy with gusts in the 30 mph range through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Ground blizzard conditions in Bent, Prowers, eastern Las Animas, and Baca counties today even after the snow is gone through the lunch hour from strong 30 to 60 mph gusts out of the north. We'll be dry through the afternoon and the winds will die down overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Dry but windy and cold with 30 mph gusts through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30/40s; Low: 20s. Dry and gusty over the Wets and Sangres with very slick roads from heavy overnight snow. La Veta Pass will remain a bit icy through the morning but then thaw out and turn wet to slushy in the afternoon. We could see icy patches refreeze tonight when temperatures drop below freezing.

Extended Outlook:

Clear skies and warmer air move back in for Thursday with even warmer conditions expected through Saturday! We could see a bit of rain and snow move in Sunday night through Monday, and maybe a bit more rain to snow next Tuesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter