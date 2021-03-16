5 Things You Need To Know - March 16, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday morning.

_____

Registration opens for drive-up vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

Centura Health, working in conjunction with the state and counties, will launch drive-up vaccine clinics in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Commerce City over the next week.

Centura said the first vaccine event will take place on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs and will offer 2,000 Moderna vaccine appointments. The mass vaccine clinics at the Colorado State Fair Grounds in Pueblo and Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City will launch on Monday.

_____

More snow late today and tonight mainly south of Highway 50

Just when we thought it was over, more snow is on the way! This next system is going to be a heavy-hitting, quick-moving snow that slams most areas south of Highway 50 from late today through the overnight hours.

We are going to get a lot of wind to blow in from the north this afternoon and continue to gust overnight in the 20 to 40 mph range along and east of I-25. This will make for blizzard-like conditions from Walsenburg to Trinidad and south in Raton Pass.

_____

D12 board votes to change Cheyenne Mountain HS mascot, team name

In a 4-1 vote, the Board of Education for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 decided Monday to retire its Native American mascot and team name by the end of the school year.

Many have protested over the last six months over whether or not Cheyenne Mountain High School's "Indians" mascot needs to be changed. During Monday's meeting, board members introduced a new resolution that would do away with the mascot and team name at the end of the school year. It would also direct the administration to establish a student and stakeholder process to determine the replacement.

_____

Sheriff's Office investigating after body found near Old Pueblo Road

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a body found near Old Pueblo Road in the southern end of the county Monday afternoon. According to the sheriff's office, the body was off Old Pueblo Road near Hanover Road just south of Fountain. Deputies said the body is a woman and was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 719-520-6666.

_____

Moderna begins Phase 2/3 testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in children

Moderna announced Tuesday that it had begun Phase 2/3 testing of its COVID-19 vaccine in children. In a statement, the company said it will enroll 6,750 children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old across the U.S. and Canada.

The two-part phase of testing will first test the effect of different doses of the vaccine in children — children younger than 2 will receive either a 25, 50, or 100 microgram dose, while children between 2 and 11 will receive either a 50 or 100 microgram dose. All children will receive two doses, spaced 28 days apart.

_____

