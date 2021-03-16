More snow late today and tonight mainly south of Highway 50

Today’s Forecast:

Just when we thought it was over, more snow is on the way! This next system is going to be a heavy-hitting, quick-moving snow that slams most areas south of Highway 50 from late today through the overnight hours.

We are going to get a lot of wind to blow in from the north this afternoon and continue to gust overnight in the 20 to 40 mph range along and east of I-25. This will make for blizzard-like conditions from Walsenburg to Trinidad and south in Raton Pass. The heaviest snow will fall over the Wet Mountains and the southern Sangre De Cristos.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 42; Low: 24. Increasing clouds and wind through the afternoon with rain to snow this evening. Any snow accumulation in Colorado Springs should stay at or below one inch. We could see gusts late today through Wednesday in the 30 to 40 mph range.

PUEBLO: High: 49; Low: 27. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with increasing winds through the afternoon. We'll have rain turn to snow this evening but snow accumulations should stay below an inch. We could see gusts late today through Wednesday in the 35 to 45 mph range.

CANON CITY: High: 47; Low: 22. Increasing clouds with gusty winds late today through Wednesday, but most wind gusts will stay at or below 20 mph. Rain to snow will late today and tonight but snow accumulations should stay below 2 inches and mostly in the grass.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 34; Low: 14. Increasing clouds with gusty and chilly daytime conditions. We could see light snow showers today and tonight but accumulations should stay below 1 inch for most of Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy today with increasing winds this afternoon that will stay windy through Wednesday morning. We could have wind gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Snow showers this evening could come with reduced visibility from the wind but actual accumulations should stay below 2 inches.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Increasing clouds through the end of the day with strong winds in the afternoon with gusts in the 25 to 45 mph range. We'll see rain late today turn to snow overnight with heavy accumulations south of Highway 50 in Las Animas and Baca counties.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Increasing clouds with a lot of wind and a lot of snow on the way late today and tonight. We'll start with rain at the end of the day but quickly transition to blowing snow tonight, with heavy accumulations along I-25 in this stretch. The strong winds could lead to blizzard-like conditions through early Wednesday morning, so travel south of Colorado City through Raton Pass will be very difficult.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Increasing clouds with gusty wind today and rain to snow showers moving in from the south in the afternoon and overnight hours. Any rain will quickly switch to snow this afternoon at elevations over 7,000 feet. Very heavy snow will fall from late today through the overnight hours in the Wet Mountains and southern Sangre De Cristos. La Veta Pass could get an easy foot of snow, and every mountain road could become nearly impossible to drive on tonight through Wednesday morning.

Extended Outlook:

We will see lingering snow showers Wednesday morning south of Pueblo county, but Wednesday afternoon should be dry and just windy. We'll warm up through the weekend with 60s and 70s back in the forecast by Saturday. The next chance for rain and snow falls Sunday and Monday.

