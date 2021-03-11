5 Things You Need To Know - March 11, 2021

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday morning.

Experienced Southwest crew ready to start service in Colorado Springs

Southwest Airlines is starting service to and from Colorado Springs. Southwest Airlines will start five routes to and from the Colorado Springs airport beginning today. The service is new to the airport, but the crew giving the service is not new to the job. The crew of 60 handling operations in Colorado Springs all applied to transfer here from other Southwest destinations across the country.

CDOT: Low visibility will likely make roads impossible to drive during upcoming winter storm

Safety experts aren’t wasting any time to make the message loud and clear: Do not get on the road during this weekend’s winter storm. We'll see snow showers move in Friday night, but the heaviest weekend snow will fall from Saturday through Sunday.

The snowstorm this weekend is shifting north and will be a high impact storm from northern El Paso and Teller counties up through the Denver metro and foothills to the west

How state tournaments are benefiting Pueblo's small businesses

Just over three months since the Colorado State University of Pueblo hosted the state's High School Football Championship, Pueblo will be home to another tournament: the Colorado High School State Wrestling Tournament.

Just as exciting as these events are for the high school athletes participating, they are also helping boom Pueblo's businesses. December's football games made history as the first time Pueblo's ever hosted the championship. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, statewide events like these are helping businesses rebound.

Biden’s speech goals: Mourn loss, urge caution, offer hope

Marking a year of loss and disruption, President Joe Biden will use his first prime-time address today since taking office to steer the nation toward a hungered-for sentiment — hope — in the “next phase” of the fight against the pandemic that has killed more than 529,000 Americans.

Previewing his remarks, Biden said he would “talk about what we’ve been through as a nation this past year, but more importantly, I’m going to talk about what comes next.”

CO Attorney General agrees with appeals court motion to allow Krystal Kenney's early release

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has agreed to a motion to allow Krystal Kenney, the Idaho nurse who helped clean up the crime scene left behind after Patrick Frazee murdered his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, to be released early from prison.

Kenney was sentenced in January 2020 to three years in prison, as part of a plea deal where she testified against Frazee and pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. She has served around 13 months of that sentence.

