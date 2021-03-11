How state tournaments are benefiting Pueblo's small businesses

PUEBLO — Just over three months since Colorado State University of Pueblo hosted the state's High School Football Championship, Pueblo will be home to another tournament - the Colorado High School State Wrestling Tournament.

Just as exciting as these events are for the high school athletes participating, they are also helping boom Pueblo's business scene.

“Anytime there’s an event at the fair, we get busier," said Amber Harmon, the Owner of Feelin' a Little Philly. The restaurant sits right across from the Southwest Motors Events Center in the Colorado State Fair Grounds, where the wrestling matches are being held.

December's football games made history as the first time Pueblo's ever hosted the championship. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, statewide events like these are helping businesses rebound.

“It’s really helpful, especially with it being across the street and stuff, our visibility just increases, so bringing things to Pueblo just really helps out our local economy and businesses," said Harmon.

Jeffery Shaw, President of the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation, says he hopes two successful championships will help drive more interest for future events to Pueblo.

“The rest of the state’s going to see that we will be accommodating, we want you here, we want to continue this relationship, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make your experience the best possible experience there is... And to showcase not only the great venues, but the great people of Pueblo.”

The 2021 wrestling tournament begins March 11th with the Girls' Division, and continues into Friday and Saturday with the boys.