5 things you need to know - Friday, October 15

Suspects detained by Manitou Springs Police following armed robbery

Two people are under arrest in Manitou Springs after an armed robbery Thursday night. Several police officers responded to the Park Row Lodge, where one of those suspects was hiding out. The police have detained both suspects and are investigating two more people to determine if they were involved in the crime. Manitou Springs Ave is back open.

What to expect from Mayor Suthers' State of the City Address

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers will deliver his seventh "State of the City" address today at 11:30 A.M.

He's expected to talk about the city's resilience through the pandemic, as well as economic and infrastructure improvements. He will also talk about some of the city's current challenges.

Millions of families to receive another child tax credit payment

Millions of families are about to receive their forth enhanced child tax credit payment. The IRS says it's sending out checks today. They average $428. The coronavirus relief package in march is making the credit fully refundable, which triggered the payments.

Wolf Creak Ski Area and Arapahoe basin open for skiing this weekend.

Ski season begins in Colorado tomorrow. Wolf Creek Ski Area will be the first to open this year. Their lifts will start spinning tomorrow, and will only be open on weekends for the time being. Arapahoe Basin will open on Sunday.

Sunny and cool Friday; warming for the weekend

This morning is a chilly and frosty start. We had snow in the mountains overnight and rain mixed with some sleet in the plains. Drivers will see some frosty and wet road. In northern El Paso county and Teller county roads may be icy. Temperatures are starting in the 20s, 30s and 40s.

This afternoon will be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be chilly and below average still. Expect a high of 53 in Colorado Springs, 59 in Pueblo and 57 in Cañon City.

Tonight will be clear and calm, which will allow temperatures to plummet. A freeze watch is in effect for the plains tonight, which would end the growing season in areas that see 20s overnight.

